Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Culp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Culp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

