Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 41,896 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,680.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ITCI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

