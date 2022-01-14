National Bank Financial Lowers Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Price Target to C$1.55

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.55 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities began coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered Josemaria Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Josemaria Resources stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Josemaria Resources has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

