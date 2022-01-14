Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $194.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott Vacations have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefitting from strong occupancies (for most of its North America resorts) and solid contract sales. Also, focus on digitization initiatives bodes well. The company is making good progress on the technology needed to link Marriott, Westin and Sheraton products into a single points-based offering. Going forward, the company will increase the use of digital tools to strengthen its infrastructure, grow online package sales, enable self-service bookings, make real-time offerings to enhance the overall customer experience and drive back-office efficiencies. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up in the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. This along with a rise in wages, general and marketing costs is a concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $170.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,023,000 after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after acquiring an additional 368,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.3% in the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 708,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,455,000 after buying an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

