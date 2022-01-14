AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get AlloVir alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

ALVR opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $329,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $36,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,667 shares of company stock worth $1,052,400 over the last ninety days. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 24.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 168.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 20.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 31.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlloVir (ALVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.