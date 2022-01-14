Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Sell

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth $224,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.