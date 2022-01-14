SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.19

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.19 and last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 44350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

