Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 145.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 16.9% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 0.39. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

