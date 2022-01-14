Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invitae by 23.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Invitae stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $60.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

