Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.52

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 2156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after buying an additional 166,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

