Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.52

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 2156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after buying an additional 166,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.