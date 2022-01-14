Michael Guthrie Sells 45,100 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after buying an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

