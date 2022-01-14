Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Purchases $9,460,500.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SMAR stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

