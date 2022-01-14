Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Declines By 81.3%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.07.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

