Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 187,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

