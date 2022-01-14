Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Declines By 99.1%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APSI stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Aqua Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.