Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $850.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.54) and last traded at GBX 849.12 ($11.53), with a volume of 14614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 842 ($11.43).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($13.23) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £662.87 million and a P/E ratio of 36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 788.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.32.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

