Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AHIX stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Aluf has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
Aluf Company Profile
