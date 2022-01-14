Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AHIX stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Aluf has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

