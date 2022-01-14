Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,072 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

