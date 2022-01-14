Citigroup Lowers Croda International (LON:CRDA) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 9,400 ($127.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.60) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,437.50 ($114.53).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,442 ($114.59) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.88) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($142.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,855.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,967.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($137.08), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($274,168.59).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

