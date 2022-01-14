Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys 4,425 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $57,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 197,167 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.