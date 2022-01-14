Future (LON:FUTR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,225 ($70.92) price target on the stock.

FUTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.69) to GBX 4,170 ($56.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Future has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,204.60 ($57.07).

FUTR opened at GBX 3,410 ($46.29) on Tuesday. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($22.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.86). The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,506.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,526.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.57), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($3,013,640.56).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

