Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $99.21 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $110.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

