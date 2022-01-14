Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EMG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.46) to GBX 253 ($3.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.80) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 235 ($3.19) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.90).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.25. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.90 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.29). The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

