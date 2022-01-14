Hostelworld Group’s (HSW) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HSW stock opened at GBX 69.99 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £81.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.97. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

