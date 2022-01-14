Head to Head Survey: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

23.0% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Microvast and Byrna Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.07%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.30%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Microvast.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 16.69 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -90.08

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Microvast on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

