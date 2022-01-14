$57.58 Million in Sales Expected for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to announce sales of $57.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the lowest is $56.47 million. Pharming Group reported sales of $60.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year sales of $203.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.57 million to $204.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $253.05 million, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $261.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pharming Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAR opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

