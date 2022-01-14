Scotiabank Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

