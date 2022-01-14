Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avant Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Avant Diagnostics’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

