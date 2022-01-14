JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Target Price to CHF 22.50

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMSSY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMS in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMSSY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AMS has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.