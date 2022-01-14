Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Raised to C$18.75 at Scotiabank

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACAZF stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.