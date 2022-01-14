Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) PT Raised to C$18.75 at Scotiabank

Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ACAZF stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
