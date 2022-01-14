Freshpet, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $96.14 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

