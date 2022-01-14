Guidewire Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $103.70 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

