UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FITB. Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.