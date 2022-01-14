HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.76

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 2904532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

