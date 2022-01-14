The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $229.37

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.37 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.12). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($3.02), with a volume of 28,158 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £77.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

In related news, insider Simon Dray acquired 20,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($57,010.99).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

