FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as high as C$0.72. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

