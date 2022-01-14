Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BABA. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.24.

BABA stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

