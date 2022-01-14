Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on BABA. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.24.
BABA stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $356.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
