B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $621.23

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 621.23 ($8.43) and traded as low as GBX 596.60 ($8.10). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 596.60 ($8.10), with a volume of 1,729,709 shares traded.

BME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.77) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.82) to GBX 675 ($9.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.82) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.81) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.52) to GBX 576 ($7.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 595.60 ($8.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 621.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 3.96%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

