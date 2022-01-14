Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Now Covered by New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.93.

NASDAQ MU opened at $95.62 on Monday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $3,907,947. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

