Barclays Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $84.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after buying an additional 2,026,145 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

