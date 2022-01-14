Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLH. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of CLH opened at $97.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,119,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

