The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.57) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.57).

The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,345 ($18.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,437.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,451.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £621.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24. The Vitec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 930 ($12.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,661.06 ($22.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

