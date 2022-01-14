Barclays Raises The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 730

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 600 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.91) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.77) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.98) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.74) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.94).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 798.57 ($10.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 555.20 ($7.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.70). The company has a market cap of £8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 800.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 745.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 11.63 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

