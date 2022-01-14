JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.20) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.33).

Get Quilter alerts:

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 153.30 ($2.08) on Wednesday. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($38,007.33).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.