Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.