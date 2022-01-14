Brokerages Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78.

In related news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

