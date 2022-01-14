Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON MPAC opened at GBX 563 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.58. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.40 ($9.03).

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

