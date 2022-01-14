Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON MPAC opened at GBX 563 ($7.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.58. Mpac Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.40 ($9.03).
Mpac Group Company Profile
