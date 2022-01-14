William Blair Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $7.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.96.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.16 and a 200 day moving average of $409.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

