Axcella Health Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($3.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axcella Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will earn ($3.83) per share for the year.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.61.

AXLA opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.