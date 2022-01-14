Barclays Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 700 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.50) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.48) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.57) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

BP.B opened at GBX 185 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £37.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.33. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.71).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

