Brokers Set Expectations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the year.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$4.30. The firm had revenue of C$118.45 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.